'Earning money should not be aim of doing politics'





Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the opposition in parliament GM Quader said earning money should not be the main purpose of doing politics in the country.







He came up with the remark when party leaders from Kishoreganj, Madaripur, Bhairab and Sylhet came to the party office in city's Banani area on Saturday to greet the newly elected chairman and secretary general of the party.







GM Quader said, "It is not right to do politics for earning money only… It should not be the main objective of doing politics. Considering the interst of the country and its people, Jatiya Party will earn people's confidence by launcing different programs."





The JaPa chief directed his party leaders and workers to stay beside people of the country taking programs against corruption and irregularities.JaPa Secretary Geneal and Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament Moshiur Rahman Ranga, its Co-Chairman Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu and party leader and lawmaker Adelur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.





Leave Your Comments