CES 2020: Preview of tomorrow's tech on show in Las Vegas





How much tech can you take? Next week aims to stretch your horizons, as well as your credulity, as thousands of new products are launched and demoed at the giant CES expo. Artificial intelligence, 5G, foldables, surveillance tech, 8K and robotics are set to be among this year's buzzwords.



But also expect Trump to feature. The President's clashes with China have led some of the communist country's biggest tech firms to cancel or reduce their involvement in the Las Vegas event. But the prospect of an imminent trade deal points towards tensions easing and greater access to Chinese consumers.





Ivanka Trump - the US leader's daughter - is also attending to give a "keynote" interview to CES chief Gary Shapiro, reports BBC.





He once called on Americans to oppose her father because of "his racism and inanity".Now Shapiro faces criticism himself for inviting Ivanka to discuss "the future of work". Critics claim she is benefiting from nepotism while better-qualified female tech champions are overlooked.





But some of Silicon Valley's most powerful women are taking part.Apple's privacy chief Jane Horvath is making a rare public appearance. It's the first time her company has formally been involved in CES since it hawked its Newton handheld back in 1992.





In addition, ex-Hewlett Packard chief Meg Whitman will co-host another keynote with former Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, to showcase Quibi. The platform aims to outmaneuver Netflix and Amazon on mobile with a range of 10-minute-long shows.





But the reason CES generates so much interest is its gadgets. Here are our hot spots from this years show:Amazon and Google will once again be hiring out lots of floor space to spotlight products that tie into their virtual assistants.The success of their smart speakers helped global demand for net-connected home products grow by a healthy 24% in unit terms in 2019, according to research firm IDC.





The challenge at this point is to pioneer new types of devices, rather than tweak what is already on the market.Bathroom specialist Kohler is already attracting attention for Moxie. The showerhead integrates an Alexa-enabled speaker and microphone - but thankfully no camera.





Meanwhile many of CES's smaller start-ups have looked to the kitchen for inspiration.Smartypans has a frying pan that checks the weight and temperature of ingredients before guiding you through the cooking process via an app.Inirv wants you to swap your cooker's knobs for its smart dials.They let owners turn up the heat via voice command, and automatically turn off the stove if it is left unattended for too long.





And PantryOn aims to automate food shopping lists via smart shelves that monitor when a family's favorite groceries run low.The caveat is that its current prototypes look to be quite bulky, leaving less storage space as a result.Not all home tech requires an always-on net connection.





BrightLock unlocks front doors by detecting a pattern of light pulses fired from a smartphone's flash.The idea is that you can easily share a light-based code with friends, tradesmen or others needing temporary access.





Townew promises to liberate you from the toil of having to tie up rubbish bags.The bin self-seals sacks at the touch of a button, but requires you to be locked into buying the manufacturer's bin liner refills.





And Lua wants to "turn your plant into a pet" with a sensor-packed pot that shows animated faces to let you know when your foliage is thirsty, or in need of sunlight.One theme to watch out for is the further rise of the pod, with a number of companies seeking to emulate Nespresso's coffee capsules.





They include Tigout, whose machine makes bite-sized bakes and souffles, and AI-Plus Plantbox, a smart-farming appliance that turns pods full of seeds into small batches of vegetables and herbs.





Leave Your Comments