Rocket falls near US embassy in Baghdad



Several rockets fell on Saturday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, its Jadriya neighbourhood, and the Balad air base housing US troops, the Iraqi military said, adding that there were no deaths.





"Several rockets targeting Celebration Square and the Jadriya area in Baghdad, and the Balad air base in Salahuddin province, with no loss of life. Further details to come," the military said in a statement.





Two Katyusha rockets fell inside Iraq's Balad air base, 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, two security sources told Reuters. Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions. The rocket fell inside the Green Zone's Celebrations Square, near the US embassy.







A mortar was launched inside Baghdad's Jadriya neighborhood and wounded five people, police sources told Reuters.

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah militia warned Iraqi security forces to stay away from US bases in Iraq, al-Mayadeen television said.





"Security forces must stay clear of American bases by a distance not less and a thousand meters starting Sunday evening," al-Mayadeen quoted the militia as saying.





The rocket attacks came as tens of thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Iran's military chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a US air strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.





By ordering Friday's air strike on the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's foreign legions, President Donald Trump has taken Washington and its allies, mainly Saudi Arabia and Israel, into uncharted territory in its confrontation with Iran and its proxy militias across the region.





Gholamali Abuhamzeh, a senior commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, said Tehran would punish Americans "wherever they are in reach", and raised the prospect of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf.





The US Embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens to leave Iraq following the strike at Baghdad airport that killed Soleimani. Dozens of American employees of foreign oil companies left the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Friday.





Soleimani, a 62-year-old general, was Tehran's pre-eminent military commander and - as head of the Quds Force, the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards - the architect of Iran's spreading influence in the Middle East.





Muhandis was the deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) umbrella body of paramilitary groups.





Abuhamzeh, the Revolutionary Guards commander in Kerman province, mentioned a series of possible targets for reprisals including the Gulf waterway through which a significant proportion of shipborne oil is exported to global markets.





"The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there," Abuhamzeh was quoted as saying on Friday evening by the semi-official news agency Tasnim.





"Vital American targets in the region have long since been identified by Iran...Some 35 US targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach," he said, referring to Israel's largest city.





Trump said on Friday Soleimani had been plotting what he called imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel. Democratic critics of the Republican president said Trump's order was reckless and that he had raised the risk of more violence in a dangerous region.





The US strike followed a sharp increase in US-Iranian hostilities in Iraq since last week when pro-Iranian militia attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad following a deadly US air raid on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis.



---Reuters

