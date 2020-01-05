



State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Saturday said none will suffer from cold-related miseries as the government is distributing warm clothes and relief goods among the affected people.





"We have already distributed around 40 lakh pieces of double-layered quality blankets among cold-hit people," he said, adding that cash money has also been allocated to purchase and distribute warm clothes, dry foods and baby foods.







Enamur said this at a views-exchange meeting of the district disaster management committee with officials, public representatives, political leaders and journalists at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner in Rangpur as the chief guest.





Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Md Shah Kamal, its Additional Secretary (Relief) Md Akram Hossain and Director General Md Mohsin addressed the event as special guests with Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan in the chair.





The State Minister said Bangladesh is advancing fast toward a middle income nation on way to become a developed country.





He said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is firmly committed to conduct all development, disaster management, rehabilitation and relief works utilising the best quality materials.





"Bangladesh is not a poor but a developing country now. We are providing best quality blankets with double layers for distribution among cold-stricken poor and distressed people in cold-affected areas across the country," he said.





Enamur said Taka 10 lakh has been allocated to each of the eight district administrations putting emphasis on reaching blankets and relief goods to every cold-hit citizen in remote and distant areas at grassroots levels of Rangpur division.





"A positive change has taken place in the mentality and thoughts of people under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and our goal is to mitigate the suffering of every cold-hit citizen," he said.





He directed the authorities concerned to conduct regular meetings of disaster management committees at ward, union, upazila and district levels for early preparedness on disaster management to maintain the role model status of Bangladesh in the field.





General Secretary of district Awami League Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju, a number of upazila chairmen and journalists addressed expressing satisfaction over ongoing disaster management process to mitigate sufferings of the cold- hit people.





Later, the State Minister distributed 2,000 pieces of blankets, 200 packets of dry foods, 50 sets of baby clothes and 50 packets of baby foods among cold-hit people and babies at a function held on Kolkond union parishad premises in Gangachara upazila.



