'AL heading towards dynastic politics'

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a 'civic condolence meeting' at the National Press Club on Saturday. -AA





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that Awami League is going to establish political 'dynasty' in Bangladesh as individuals from a family are now getting the party's key posts and nominations to contest different elections.





He came up with the allegation while speaking at a 'civic condolence meeting' arranged by Zia Parishad at the National Press Club on Saturday in memory of its founding chairman Kabir Murad who died recently.Mirza Fakhrul said, "Not only one party is now controlling everything, but also an individual and one family are doing it as a dynastic rule prevails in the country."







"If you see who are getting their (AL's) nominations and who are being made chiefs of their organizations, you'll understand that they're moving towards dynastic politics," he further said.He also alleged that the government is appointing teachers to different public universities, including Dhaka University, not based on merit and competence, but on political consideration.





The BNP leader also said teachers 'having poor educational background and very poor competence' are now being made Vice Chancellors of the public universities only for political reasons. "The same thing is happening regarding the judge appointment and the recruitments through the BCS as all the institutions have been politicized."





He said Bangladesh's economy has also become like an empty vessel as the resources are getting depleted.Fakhrul urged all to come forward in unison to get rid of the current situation of the country. "We've been on a serious struggle, not on a trivial one.







We all must take part in it with an aim to defeat the current regime." Fakhrul said the people of all walks of life must get united to force the current 'regime' to hold a fresh election under a neutral administration and the impartial Election Commission to establish a pro-people and truly representative government.





Leave Your Comments