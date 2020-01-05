Three held over ‘gang rape’ of teen in Jashore





Police have arrested three people over the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a teenage girl in the district town.





The arrestees were identified as Al Afsan alias Pushpa, son of Abdul Quddus of Shankarpur, Raihan Hossain, son of Abdur Rashid, and Shakil, son of Sohrab Hossian of Kharki Hamzapara in the district town.





A group of miscreants abducted the girl from Bakchar area when she was going to the district town by a rickshaw on November 1, said Touhidul Islam, additional superintendent of Jashore police.





They took her to a garden at Doctorbari and forced her to take drugs. Later, five miscreants raped the girl in turns, he said.





This was not the end to her ordeals as she was taken to the house of one of the rapists where four more people violated her.





The girl was dropped at General Hospital as she felt sick.





The victim’s mother filed a case with Kotwali Police Station on November 3 in this regard.





Police arrest prime accused Pushpa from Sonadanga upazila of Khulna on January 2 and later picked up Raihan and Rashid from Kharki Hamzapara in the district town based on information gleaned from Pushpa.





Police have already identified all the rapists and launched a drive to arrest them, said Touhidul.





