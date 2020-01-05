Another crude bomb explosion at DU

Another crude bomb exploded near the Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday morning.
The blast took place when a rally of Jatiyatabadi Chhtra Dal (JCD), the student wing of BNP, was underway at the foot of Aparajeya Bangla on the DU campus.
The crude bomb went off around 11:10pm, said DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani.
However, no one was injured in the incident.
On December 30, a crude bomb explosion was reported from near the Madhur Canteen which left a canteen employee injured.
On December 29, three crude bombs exploded near the Madhur Canteen.
Besides, a live crude bomb was recovered from near the Madhur Canteen on December 26.
