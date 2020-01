An unknown man was crushed to death by a train in Jurain Rail Gate area in the capital on Sunday morning.





Anwar, a witness, said the Dhaka-bound train from Narayanganj hit the man around 11:30am when he was crossing the rail tracks, leaving him critically injured.





He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.

