Couple held with ‘firearm, Yaba’ in Dinajpur





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Saturday evening arrested a couple reportedly along with a shooter gun and 100 Yaba tablets at Katla village in bordering Birampur upazila.





The arrestees are Mominur Islam Monir, 34, and his wife Monira Akhter, 26, of the village.





On a tip-off, a team of Rab-13 conducted a drive at the couple’s house and arrested them along with the gun and drugs, said Major Syed Imran Hossain, commander of Crime Prevention Company-1 of the Rab battalion.





Two cases -- one under the Arms Act and the other under the Narcotics Control Act -- were filed with Birampur Police Station in this regard, he added.

