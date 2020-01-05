48 dengue patients being treated at hospitals





Forty eight dengue patients, including 35 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country for dengue.





Thirteen new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.





Six of them were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in its regular update.





It said 101,354 people have been hospitalised with dengue in the country in 2019. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery until December of the year.





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 234 of them and confirmed 148 deaths.





Meanwhile, no casualty was reported in January, 2020.

