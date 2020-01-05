Keraniganj chemical warehouse catches fire; 10 hurt





A fire broke out at a chemical warehouse following an explosion in Purba Bandadakpara residential area on Sunday noon.





The fire erupted at the warehouse owned by Maruk Ahmed around 12pm, said Saiful Islam, duty officer of Keraniganj fire service adding that the roof of the tin-shed warehouse was blown away following the blast.





On information, two firefighting units rushed in and doused the fire with the help of locals within 30 minutes.





At least 10 people were injured while they were trying to douse the blaze.





Locals alleged that there are at least 50 chemical warehouses in 12 residential areas, including Atasur, Kalindi, Dakpara and Chunkutia for which they are passing days amid risks.





















