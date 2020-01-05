Australia’s support sought to expedite Rohingya repatriation process









Bangladesh has sought support from the Australian government to expedite the repatriation process of Rohingyas to Myanmar from Bangladesh.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen discussed the issue when Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Julia Niblett made a farewell call on him at his ministry on Sunday.





Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and most of them entered Cox’s Bazar since August 25, 2017 amid military crackdowns on Rohingyas in Rakhine State.





Dr Momen thanked the Australian government for providing aid to Rohingyas living in Cox’s Bazar district.





He urged the outgoing Australian High Commissioner to pursue her government to recognise Bangladesh’s diploma degree, operate direct flight and cargo from Bangladesh to Australia, open visa office in Bangladesh and invest in Bangladesh on a large scale.





The High Commissioner assured the Foreign Minister of taking up the requests with her government, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





While exchanging pleasantries, the Foreign Minister expressed his concern on the ongoing bushfire in Australia which made serious damages to the lives, property and environment.

