BNP main patron of dynastic politics: Hasan Mahmud









Sharply reacting to BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s remarks over ‘dynastic politics’ in Awami League, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP is the main patron of dynastic politics.





“The word ‘dynasty’ is applicable to the party Mirza Fakhrul belongs to,” he said while talking to reporters at the secretariat.





Fakhrul on Saturday alleged that Awami League is going to establish political 'dynasty' in Bangladesh as individuals from a family are now getting the party’s key posts and nominations to contest different elections.





“I want to ask why Sadeque Hossain Khoka’s son Ishraque Hossain got the nomination to contest the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) polls? Was he involved in politics?” he questioned.





BNP nominated Tabith Awal for the city polls last year as he is the son of former BNP Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo and he has got nomination for this year’s election, Hasan Mahmud pointed out.





He went on saying, “BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia herself introduced a complete dynasty in her party.”





Khaleda made her sister Khurshid Jahan Haque as Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal’s chief and later BNP’s vice chairman and eventually made her Minister for Women and Children Affairs Ministry, Hasan added.

Leave Your Comments