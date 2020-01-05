Make sure service seekers aren’t harassed: President to police

President Abdul Hamid on Sunday asked police to make sure that the general people do not face any harassment while seeking service from them.

He said this while delivering speech at a dinner programme at Rajarbagh police auditorium marking Police Week-2020.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the five-day ‘Police Week-2020’ with the theme ‘Mujib Borsher Angikar Police Hobe Janatar’ at Rajarbagh Police Lines.

“People who’re in trouble go to you (police) hoping to get justice and services. You must ensure that no service seeker faces harassment,” the President said.

Terming Bangladesh Police as a glorious institution, he said, "You’ve the credit of putting up the first armed resistance against Pakistani invaders. You’re the police of an independent country. You’ve to work upholding the spirit of liberation and freedom while discharge duties."

President Hamid police are for the people and urged the law enforcers to work for the people. “Only then will the people start to think of you as friends," he said.

Noting that people’s cooperation is essential in combating crime, he hoped police will succeed in achieving its goals with the assistance of the citizens.

On his arrival at the venue, the President was welcomed by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary and Public Security Division Secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin.

IGP Patwary handed over a crest to the President, who also enjoyed a cultural function on the occasion of Police Week-2020 before attending the dinner.

Secretaries concerned to the President were also present during the programme.

