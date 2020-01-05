EVM demonstration for journos Monday afternoon

The Election Commission is arranging a display of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Monday afternoon for journalists as the elections to Dhaka North and South City corporations will be conducted with the use of the machines on January 30 next.

The EVM display will be held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city’s Agargaon area at 3:30pm, said an EC’s notice signed by Kazi Ashikuzzaman, officer in-charge, operation planning and communication of the EVM Project of the Election Commission.



The Commission has taken the measures to show the EVMs for the reporters covering election news for different media outlets as the entire elections to the two major city corporation will be held with the use of machines instead of traditional ballot papers.



A total of six candidates are contesting for the mayoral post of Dhaka North City Corporation, while seen contestants are running for the mayoral post of Dhaka South City Corporation.



Earlier on December 31, BNP mayoral candidate in the DNCC election Tabith Awal said the EVMs are being used to increase controversy.



BNP leaders have been opposing the use of EVMs in the elections claiming that the machines can be tampered.



In the upcoming January 30 elections, some 5.8 million people — 3,035,621 in DNCC and 2,767,488 in DSCC— under the two city corporations will have the opportunity to exercise their franchises.

