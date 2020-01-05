Handcuffing journalist: Journos block road in Khulna

Journalists on Sunday noon blocked the Khulna-Jashore road for half an hour here in Joragate area protesting the harassment of a journalist by WASA project’s Chinese officials and police putting him in handcuffs.

Earlier in the day, Chinese officials of WASA Project allegedly harassed Ekattor TV’s Khulna Bureau Chief Rakib Uddin Pannu.

Meanwhile, Rezaul Bashar, traffic inspector, Khulna Metropolitan Police, came to the spot and handcuffed the journalist on the WASA officials’ allegation.

Protesting the incident, Khulna journalists blocked the road for half an hour.

In the meantime, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque went to the spot and demanded legal action against the police official.

The journalists took off their blockade after police officials assured them of taking actions against the alleged police officer.

