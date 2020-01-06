Diner Sheshe





"The place where I'm from is a bit underdeveloped. My village never even had electricity until last year. Despite being from an undeveloped place, my father is a very progressive man. He is a retired teacher. He always inspired me to dream big. To push the limits. But my dreams weren't really that big. All I wished for while reading in my village school was getting admitted to a good college in the Mymensingh city after SSC.







But when the time came, our family's financial conditions could not support that dream. A few of my friends from my school went on to study at famous colleges in Mymensingh city, but I had to stay back and read in a college in my upazilla. My college was not that well equipped for a science student. It did not even have a physics teacher. But I wanted to remain on par with my friends in famous colleges, I wanted to achieve bigger dreams than what they wanted to achieve. At least that's what my father taught me to do.





So I studied hard on my own and I did not stop until the admission tests were over. And now I'm here. No one from my village is even reading in a public university, but I'm here in BUET dreaming to be an automobile engineer in the future. Now when I go back to my village on vacation, they treat me like some kind of celebrity there. It makes me really happy. But do you know what makes me the happiest? Every time my parents say my name I see a flicker of pride in their eyes. That little flicker makes me the happiest person on this planet."



Humans of Bombay, Fb



Leave Your Comments