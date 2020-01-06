Worldwide waffling





Donald Trump ordered the killing of a top Iranian general on Thursday, and in his characteristic style, the president made sure the world knew who was responsible. As reports filtered out from Iraq that Qassem Soleimani had been killed in a U.S. airstrike, some administration officials quietly acknowledged American involvement. And finally, a statement from the Defense Department: Trump ordered a strike on Soleimani, leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds force, to prevent attacks on U.S. personnel.











The rapidly expanding Russia-China military relations will significantly impact India. The militaries of the two countries not only exercise together regularly, especially in the maritime domain, but are also inviting other countries to it. Russia and China started holding joint naval drills in 2012. And it's not just limited to the Pacific Ocean, they are doing so in other seas too. The two navies conducted a joint navy drill for the first time in the Mediterranean Sea in 2015. They also exercised for the first time in the Baltic Sea in 2017. Around 3 lakh Russian troops, 36,000 tanks, armoured vehicles and other military vehicles were accompanied by 3,200 Chinese troops armed with 900 tanks.









Charles Payne, host of the Fox Business program Making Money with Charles Payne, was impressed Thursday by the fundraising efforts of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders. Payne seemed surprised, though, at exactly who was donating to Sanders' campaign. Sanders reported a fundraising total of $34.5 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2019. After saying that some of Sanders' donors were workers at Starbucks, Walmart, Target and the U.S. Postal service, Payne said one "little nugget" of information had him concerned.



"I'm confused!" Panelist Jenna Ellis who worked as an adviser on Donald Trump's presidential campaign said, "I don't think anyone regardless of any profession should be backing socialism, whatsoever.











Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. The university said Thursday that Clinton was appointed to a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post. "It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen's University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years," Clinton said. "The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact, and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence." Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, actively participated in the peace process that largely ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.



