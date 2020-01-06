What Dhaka is talking about





Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both Spanish club Barcelona and the Argentina national team Lional Messi posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Congratulations" Kamrul Hossain, fb











Popular Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Safa Kabir posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Lovely" Mizanur Rahman, fb









Facebook use Enamul Kabir? posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo caption includes, "Smile with texture". The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Fantastic" Tatan Das, fb











Popular Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Tasnia Farin posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "So Beautiful" Md Shamim Rana, fb



Leave Your Comments