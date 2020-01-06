EWU freshers' orientation held

The orientation program for the newly admitted students of EWU was held on Sunday. -AA





The orientation program for the newly admitted students for the Spring Semester 2020 of East West University (EWU) held in the courtyard of EWU in city's Aftabnagar area on Sunday. Nearly 1700 students were admitted to graduate and undergraduate programs in 14 different departments in this semester. The objective of the program was to welcome new students and introduce them to university facilities, faculty members, the academic system and the rules and regulations of the institution. The program was attended by Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Chief Coordinator, Burn Unit, Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser, EWU and Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Prof Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, Pro-Vice Chancellor and the Deans of the university.



Leave Your Comments