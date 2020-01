Ruhela Khan Chowdhury former president of Chittagong Rotary Club of River Shine has been elected Governor of Rotary International District-3282 for the session of 2022-23. Earlier, Rotary district conference was held under the chairmanship of District Governor M Ataur Rahman Pir at Sylhet on Saturday. The Governor election was held during concluding session of the district conference.



