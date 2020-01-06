Sex Workers' Conference held in city

The second Bangladesh National Conference on Sex Workers' Rights was held in Blue Moon Restaurant in city’s Khilgaon area on Sunday. -AA





Sex workers from across Bangladesh, representatives from sex worker-led community and regional sex worker rights organizations, along with key academics and activists joined the second Bangladesh National Conference on Sex Worker Rights at Blue moon Restaurant in city's Khilgaom area on Sunday.





Centered on the theme 'Collective Action for Sex Workers' Rights', the conference serves as a platform to unite Bangladeshi sex workers and allies around a common vision and strategy for collective action to end violence against sex workers (VASW) and to protect the labor rights of sex workers in Bangladesh.







Over the course of the two days long conference, participants build a shared understanding of the state of sex worker rights in the country and devised strategies to challenge legal repression, stigma, discrimination and violence against sex workers and their families, and create organizing strategies to develop a sex worker union in Bangladesh.





HARC organized the first Bangladesh National Conference on Sex Worker Human Rights and Community Empowerment in 2017.





