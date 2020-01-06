BGB-MPF high-level border conference begins

The seventh high-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar Police Force (MPF) began on Sunday. -AA





The seventh high-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar Police Force (MPF) began at the BGB headquarters in city's Pilkhana on Sunday.





The five-day border conference will end on January 9 through signing of a 'Joint Record of Discussions (JRD)', said a press release, reports BSS. BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam is leading a 14- member Bangladesh delegation while Chief of Police General Staff Brigadier General Myo Than is leading an eight-member delegation of the MPF.







Representatives from Bangladesh's Prime Minister Office (PMO), Home Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Department of Narcotic Control (DNC) are also taking part in the conference, added the release.







Discussions on preventing smuggling of drugs and goods especially yaba, illegal intrusion of Myanmar citizens into Bangladesh and firing on the border areas by Border Guard Police (BGP), a department of Myanmar's police force specializing in border security, and Myanmar army, handing over of inadvertent trespassers to their respective law enforcement agencies, conducting anti terrorism and militancy activities in frontier areas of both countries, exchanging information for protecting security and maintaining law and order in the frontier areas, conducting joint patrol and extending cooperation to the construction of border roads by Bangladesh in the Bangladesh-Myanmar border areas will dominate the five day conference.

