6 German tourists killed in Italy

Emergency personnel at the scene in northern Italy.



Six German tourists were killed on Sunday after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a group of people in a town in northern Italy, police said. Eleven other people were injured, some seriously, in the incident which happened in the early hours in the small town of Luttach in South Tyrol, a police spokesman said.





The 27-year-old driver of the car, who failed a breath test for alcohol, has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, the police spokesman said. The accident happened at around 1.15am local time (12.15am Irish time) in the village of Lutago, near the Austrian border in the South Tyrol region, which is popular with skiers.







The tourists, all young people, were standing along the roadside in the town, known as Lutago in Italian, close to a coach when the accident happened, the spokesman said. Two of the injured, who were in a very serious condition, were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Innsbruck in Austria.





The nine others were taken to regional hospitals. The driver of the car was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard. More than 150 emergency workers were mobilized following the incident, and a field hospital was set up by the roadside to provide first aid.





Lutago is popular with tourists who use the ski slopes of Klausberg and Speikboden. The village of about 800 residents is the location for a popular Italian television series "A un passo del ciel" ("One step from heaven").





---Reuters, Milan

