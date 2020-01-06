Sanchez loses first bid to get parliament backing to form govt

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday. -Reuters



Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez failed on Sunday in a first attempt to get parliament's backing to form a government, leaving him two days to secure support to end an eight-month political gridlock.





Sanchez, who has been acting prime minister since elections in April and November did not produce a conclusive result, needed an absolute majority of at least 176 votes in his favor in the 350-seat house to be confirmed in the job. He failed to secure this, a result that had been expected.





On Tuesday, Sanchez will only need a simple majority - more "yes" than "no" votes. He is likely to get that after securing a commitment from the 13 lawmakers of Catalonia's largest separatist party, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), to abstain.





Sanchez, who has been acting prime minister since an inconclusive election in April, needed an absolute majority of at least 176 votes in his favor in the 350-seat house to be confirmed as prime minister but failed to get it.





The future of Catalonia, a semi-autonomous region in north-east Spain, was a major issue in last November's election. The election came less than a month after Spain's Supreme Court handed out lengthy jail sentences to nine Catalan independence leaders, over their role in organising an outlawed referendum in 2017.





The move triggered protests and violence on the streets of Barcelona and other cities in Catalonia. The Catalan crisis dominated the election campaign, with parties on the right - Vox, the PP and the centre-right Ciudadanos - taking a hard-line anti-separatist stance.



The Republican Left of Catalonia (as their name translates from Catalan) is the region's oldest separatist party.Its president, Oriol Junqueras, is one of the separatist leaders jailed by Spain in October for sedition, over their part in the illegal independence referendum of 2017.





In Catalonia, the ERC won three seats more than its centre-right separatist rival, Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia), the party of former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont. The ERC voted to support a new Spanish coalition government in return for talks on independence in November last year.





---Reuters, Madrid

Leave Your Comments