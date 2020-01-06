BCL founding anniversary celebrated in Ishwardi

Leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League Ishwardi unit took out a colorful procession marking the 72th founding anniversary of the organization in Ishwardi on Saturday. -AA



A procession was brought out in Ishwardi on Sunday to mark the 72nd founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL). Ishwardi Upazila Mahila Awami League President Mrs. Kamrunnahar Sharif inaugurated a colorful procession at the post office. Rakibul Hasan Roni presided over the inauguration. Upazila Awami League acting president Nayeb Ali Biswas, general secretary Mokhlesur Rahman Mintu, district Awami League women's affairs secretary Mahjebin Shirin Pia, upazila Jubo League president Shirhan Sharif Tamal, Municipal Jubal League president Alauddin Biplob, general secretary Ariful Islam Liton were present with others. The program was conducted by General Secretary Suman Das. The procession started from the post office and ended at Ishwardi Government College. At the end of the procession, a cake weighing 72 kg was cut and a cultural event was organized in the afternoon.





---AA Correspondent, Ishwardi

Leave Your Comments