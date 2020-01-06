Meeting on Nat'l Vitamin A Plus Campaign held

Mathbaria Panel mayor Manjoor Rahman Shikdar and other officials attending a meeting marking National Vitamin 'A+' Campaign in Mathbaria of Pirojpur district on Sunday. -AA

A preparation meeting ahead of National Vitamin A Plus Campaign (2nd round) was held at Mathbaria municipal auditorium in mathbaria of Pirojpur on Sunday. The program was presided over by Mathbaria panel mayor Manjur Rahman Sikder. Secretary of Mathbaria municipality Md Harun-Or-Rashid, councilor Motiur Rahman Milon, woman councilor Saleha Islam, former president of Mathbaria Press Club Abdus Salam Azadi, journalist Shahadat Hossain Khan Babu, imam Mawlana Ashraf Ali, Masum Billah, teacher Shimu Akter were present in the program with others. It was announced in the preparation meeting that the 2nd round of National Vitamin A Plus Campaign (2nd round) will be held on January 11.





---Md Shahadat hossain, Mathbaria, Pirojpur

