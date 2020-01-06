BARI held training on ‘Plant Tissue Culture Techniques’

Officials and researchers of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute attending a five-day hands-on training on 'Plant Tissue Culture Techniques' at Gazipur from Sunday. -AA

The Biotechnology Division of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a five-day hands-on training on 'Plant Tissue Culture Techniques' from today (Sunday, January 5) at its seminar room. Representatives from BARI, Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI), Bangladesh Sugarcrop Research Institute (BSRI) & NGOs have participated in the training.





BARI Director General Dr. Abul Kalam Azad inaugurated the training workshop as chief guest in the morning. BARI Director (Research) Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab, Director (Training and Communication) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Chief Scientific Officer of Biotechnology Division Dr. Md. Abdullah Yusuf Akhond, Principal Scientific Officer Dr. Mahmuda Khatun, Senior Scientific Officer Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Hassan, Dr. Kamrun Nahar were, among others, present on the occasion.





In his speech, BARI Director General Dr. Abul Kalam Azad said that innovation and development of new varieties of different crops are becoming popular day by day with the use of tissue culture in the country. Once, it was difficult to develop varieties through tissue culture in Bangladesh, but now it has become quite easy. I hope that through this five-day training, trainees will have a better understanding on tissue culture.The five-day training will provide hands-on training to the trainees on various techniques for tissue culture.





---AA Correspondent, Gazipur

