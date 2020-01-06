Impacts and influences of the British Raj





Bill Ashcroft, Gareth Griffiths and Helen Tiffin, in their "The Empire Writes Back", have formulated some complex features of postcolonial literatures. My entry into the discussion of their markers starts with the notion of "appropriation".







Their discussion emphasizes the appropriation of language: "The crucial function of language as a medium of power demands that post-colonial writing define itself by seizing the language of the centre and re-placing it in a discourse fully adapted to the colonized place". Appropriation of language does not mean in literal terms the exercise to own the colonial language in the case of Bangladesh.







But it involves the appropriation of the modes of power into the local language and it does not necessarily mean the replacement of the colonial tongue - rather the rearrangement of a colonial aftermath in which the local ruling power mechanism can work.







A postcolonial writer not only appropriates the language and cultural features of the dominant western form [in case of theatrical writing] but also local features which can be used as signs of national identity to serve the purpose of a postcolonial complex power structure.





The above postcolonial scholars have also emphasized "the dialectic of place and displacement" as the subject matter of postcolonial writings. It is very much a valid theme when we accept it as a process that follows from the initial invasion of a culture may delineate the displacements that have occurred to build the place of Bangladesh. In fact the crisis of "place and displacement" in the material political life of a postcolonial culture becomes progressively more complex.







They have correctly identified the feature that postcolonial literature has come a long way in departing from the notion of 'art existing for the sake of art' and literature as expression of some lofty human experience. Rather, it is a means to express the complexity of the material every-day world.





Just after the partition of the eastern region of India (into what is now Indian Bengal and Bangladesh), from West Bengal (Indian Bengal), the famous poet-playwright-novelist and above all, one of the greatest literary critics of Bengali Literature, Buddhadeva Bose, expressed his gratitude to the British and credited Rabindranath Tagore with making "Bengal a part of Europe, and the Bengalis citizens of the world".







Bose also recollected the powerful "Bengali mind" which could "discern the fire of ideas behind the smoke of guns [at the initial entry of the British to Bengal], and it seemed as if the minds of the two peoples, the Bengali and the English, moved to the same rhythmic pattern".







What becomes pertinent from Bose's pride at the placement of both the minds on the same platform is that the Bengali intelligentsia became a part of European thinking from the very beginning of the British colonization. Again, he argued that such acceptance of the "fiery ideas" allowed the British to remain "arrogantly and impenetrably the 'sahib', that is, the foreigner." Part of the pride also depended on the Bengali intelligentsia becoming the brown-British, foreigners in their own land.







The finding of close affinity, between "the Bengali and the English" in the "strangers in appearance" is not surprising when the 'babus', or Bengali intelligentsia and Bengali bourgeoisie were complicit in colonization, or in making Bengal a part of Europe. After all, the interest was mutual, and they combined to have total control over the colonized commoners. The English, as in Bose's words acknowledged the superiority and unity of the babu:





"Firstly, Bengal had already participated for centuries in a civilization remarkable for its shock-proof qualities, and acknowledged by the British in the early, pre-Suez days, in some ways higher than their own."







This discovery of the same mental world in English language and literature is expressed in all the genres of Bengali literature that emerged in Bengal after the British took over the destiny of India. And, of course, in keeping with Ashcroft, Griffiths and Tiffin's description of postcolonial literature as an effect of colonization, we can say that Bengali literature in colonial Bengal was English literature written in the vernacular, Bengali. This is evident when Bose claims:





"Shakespeare, Shelley and Blake, the literature of the English tongue, this, from the beginning, is what England meant to certain sections of Bengalis, and in the politically disanglicized future, will mean to increasingly larger numbers. This has been an inspiration in the literal sense; our literature was in-spirited and renascent.







The difference between our literature and literature written by the imbibers of Western thought, though not a total one like that between Beowulf and the Canterbury Tales, is at least like that between Chaucer and Shakespeare, or the Nut-Brown Maid and Wordsworth.







There is a historical continuity, but also a sharp development in the language, a sudden extension in mental frontiers and a vast complexity of form. A new life, and, with it a new literature was born in nineteenth century Bengal, as in England of the sixteenth; and Bengali prose, like English prose in the corresponding period, was newly born."





It is, of course, recognized that literature is a "simple utility" whereby colonial powers can dominate the cultures of colonized peoples (Ashcroft, Griffiths & Tiffin 3). This was certainly the case. This is in the imitative genres of Bengali literature, including dramatic literature.



Dr Khairul Haque Chowdhury is a researcher, educator and writer and is based in New South Wales, Australia



