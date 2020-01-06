Shraddha shares her takeaway from 2019





When it comes to varied, versatile and entertaining performances by women, 2019 is a hard year to beat. A leading name last year was Shraddha Kapoor who captured our imagination and our hearts with a series of whirlwind and remarkable performances in 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore' proving that she is a powerhouse of talent. Shraddha's portrayal of varied roles made a powerful statement in 2019. The actress is in the best phase of her career and looking back at what according to her was her biggest take away from 2019, Shraddha says, "It has to be juggling between the shoots and then having two back-to-back releases. It's my professional contentment that became the biggest highlight for me. Also, the two different characters and beautiful scripts are my biggest takeaways from 2019. That makes me do new things and work with fresh energy and different people, and explore new sides of myself as an actor."



Leave Your Comments