Hrithik Roshan to continue winning streak?



Hrithik Roshan, who had two releases in 2019 in the form of the critically acclaimed film 'Super 30' as well as the box office juggernaut 'WAR', is now working to release a new film in 2020.





The actor is taking the help of his close confidante Madhu Mantena in this endeavor. "Madhu and Hrithik have been sitting and watching a few good south Indian films in Telugu and Tamil for the past couple of days, and want to remake one such film into Hindi very quickly. They want a film that is good enough to guarantee a good box office collection and can be made quickly as well, as Madhu and Hrithik feel that he should have a film every year to show," says our source.





Hrithik was looking at four projects a while back, but none of them has fructified into a film project. The only sureshot was 'Krrish 4', which is now being pushed behind till his father and director Rakesh Roshan is ready to helm the project. Other films, including the 'Satte Pe Satta' remake, have also dissolved.







