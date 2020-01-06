



A two-week long art exhibition 'Unveiling the Truth', by Kazi Hasan Habib, curate by Mustafa Zaman will begin Saturday at Dwip Gallery, Lalmatia in the capital.





The exhibition will be jointly inaugurated by architect and critic Shamsul Wares, and artist Wakilur Rahman today at 6pm on the gallery premises.





In a preface to a 1985 catalogue, Kazi Hasan Habib wrote that, the artist's quest is for unveiling the truth. Years have elapsed after that 2nd solo. The artist's death in 1988 made it more enticing for anyone interested in art-truth dyad to revisit his thoughts behind what otherwise seems like an unambiguous adage.







Add to that the fact that the very idea of truth in our post-truth era needs re-orientation of mind, and perhaps even awareness about some of the frameworks that used to inspire artists in those post-romantic age when the garden of delight was still right next the region of ethics.







For Hasan Habib, things were much simpler, his romantic craving for both the known and the unknown, as he himself once declared, was part of his attempt to unearth 'the deeper truth'.The exhibition will remain open to all every day from 3pm to 9pm, until January 19 (Except Mondays).





