Poppy's dream role Parvati





National Film Award winner actress Poppy started shooting of Arif-directed movie 'Kathgorai Sarat Chandra' in the middle of last year. She acted in role of her dream role Parvati in the movie. Later during mid stage shooting of the movie stopped. Poppy became worried about the future of the movie because Parvati is her dream role. She has much expectation about this film.





While talking in this regard Poppy said, "Parvati is a historical role. It is my dream role. I took special care for taking get-up of this role while taking part in shooting of this film. I also took part in its shooting. I want shooting of the film should be finished soon. In fact, I am very much eager to watch myself on the screen as Parvati."





In this film, Ferdous is acting in role of Devdas. Meanwhile, Poppy has about to finish shooting of another movie 'Sahosi Joddha'. Few days ago, she was confirmed to act in movie 'Yes Madam'. Due to mismatch she later quitted to work in the film. She said, "Acting in both small and big screens I shall try my best to act in TV plays or movies. 2020 will be a challenge year for me." Recently Poppy elected executive member of Film Club.



