Dhaka, Khulna on brink of BPL playoffs



As the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) group stage enters its final week, only two teams, Rajshahi Royals and Chattogram Challengers, have secured qualification for the playoffs.





Rajshahi on Saturday night not only became the second team to qualify for the Bangladesh Premier League playoffs after they beat struggling Sylhet Thunder in the Sylhet leg conclusion match but also climbed to the top of the table. So far, Chattogram and Rajshahi are the two teams which have confirmed their qualification.





The race for the playoffs is still very much on for the remaining four teams, excluding Sylhet. There are still two spots remaining in the playoffs for which the remaining four teams will be fighting for. Sylhet have already been knocked out so they are out of the race.







While things are looking easier for Dhaka and Khulna - who all are only one or two wins away from being sure of their progression, franchises like Cumilla Warriors and Rangpur Rangers are on brink of elimination. Dhaka Platoon is in the best position to qualify as the third team and Mashrafe's men requiring just one more victory in their remaining three league fixtures to finish in the top-four.





All their remaining games are at home and this should hold them in good stead. If Dhaka win all three matches, they will likely finish in the top-two and qualify for Qualifier 1. Even if they lose all three matches, Dhaka can still advance to the play-offs but then it will come down to net run-rate.





After Dhaka, it is Khulna Tigers who are in prime position to make the play-offs. With three games remaining, two victories will guarantee Khulna a place in the play-offs although their upcoming two clashes are against Cumilla.





With 14 points under their belts, Rajshahi and Chattogram are all but sure of their presence in the playoffs, although the top two teams would look to finish the league stage among the top two in order to get two chances of qualifying into the final.





Cumilla and Rangpur are the two teams who have it all to do. With two games remaining for Rangpur, Watson and his men will need to win both and even then, qualification will not be assured.





Cumilla are in the same boat as Rangpur but are further boosted with three matches still to go. They too, need to win their remaining fixtures. In that case, Cumilla and Rangpur will be tied on points but such is the difference in their respective net run-rates that the latter will still crash out. Hence, what Dawid Malan and his men need is three victories in the upcoming matches to confirm playoffs.





Sylhet have already been knocked after a dismal run of performances in their group matches. The battered side will only fight for pride when they take on Cumilla Warriors in their last match of this special BPL edition.







