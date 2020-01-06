Bashundhara Kings seal Federation Cup title

Bashundhara Kings players celebrating after clinching maiden title of the 31st Federation Cup Football at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Sunday. -BFF





Powerhouse Bashundhara Kings emerged the title of the TVS 31st Federation Cup Football beating Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-1 goals in the final on Sunday at Bangabandhu National Stadium.





The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football champions Bashundhara Kings went early attacks in the very fifth minute as their Kyrgyzstan midfielder Baktyir Duishobekov brilliant header from the danger zone sailed harmlessly over the cross bar.





Rahmatganj launched a counter attack in the 18th minute as skipper Momodou provided a small pass to onrushing Suhel Mia who tapped the ball from the top of the D box but Bashundhara custodian Zico came forward to fist the ball for safety.





Costa Rica forward Daniel Colinders Solera, however, broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Bashundhara in the 41st minute as his header from inside the danger zone off a cross from Biswanath gave no chance to react to Rahmatganj custodian Rasel under the bar.





After the resumption, Rahmatganj fought back in the match after 63rd minute as Gambian forward Momodou Bah restored the parity for his team with a brilliant header capitalizing on a corner kick from Shahedul Alam from left flank.





Daniel Colinders sealed the victory for Bashundhara scoring his second goal in the 77th minute as he sent the ball home with a gentle push after Rahmatganj custodian Rasel failed to clear a back pass taken by Camara from the danger zone. Bashundhara Kings dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society were seen off-colored, especially in the second half of the match.





Biswanath Ghosh of Bashundhara Kings was named the man of the final for his impressive performance while Mohammedan Sporting Club was given the fair play trophy award.





Earlier, Bashundhara Kings beat new comers Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-0 goals in the second semifinal. Bashundhara Kings ensured their spot of semifinal by defeating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 4-1 goals in penalty shootout in the quarterfinal.





On the other hand, the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society booked their spot of semifinal by beating Dhaka Abahani Limited by 4-3 goals in penalty shootout in the quarterfinal. Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society were superb in form throughout the competition.







They made the history by reaching into final for the first time in the history of the club with a solitary goal win over Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in the first semi-final.

