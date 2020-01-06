Pragati Life promotes Shekhar to AMD





Chandra Shekhar Das has been promoted as Additional Managing Director (F&A) of Pragati Life Insurance Limited recently. Prior to the promotion, he was the Deputy Managing Director (F&A) of the company.





He joined at Pragati Life Insurance Limited as Assistant Managing Director (F&A) in June 2010. He served the company as Head of Finance, Accounts and Investment for a long period of time. Chandra Shekhar is equipped with a long track of insurance experience.







He occupied a good number of high profile offices in different organizations. He attended many workshops, trainings and seminars at home and abroad. He has written many articles in various magazine and national dailies. He obtained master degree in Accounting. Apart from academic attainment, Chandra Shekhar Das is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

