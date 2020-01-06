PRAN UP begins campaign to help cold-hit people



Popular beverage brand PRAN UP has launched a campaign titled 'Chhorai Bhalobashar Ushnota Season-2' to help cold-stricken poor people and create public awareness on the used plastic bottles. National film award winning actress Dilara Hanif Purnima is engaged with the initiative like the first season.





The campaign was inaugurated through a program at PRAN Center of the capital's Badda on Saturday, said a press release.







Addressing the program, Eleash Mridha, Managing Director at PRAN Group said, "From December 28 to January 10 of the next year, a certain amount of money will be collected through depositing used bottles of PRAN at 10 daily Shopping outlets, Best Buy outlet of seven divisional cities and keeping at winter booths of PRAN's pick-up van in different parts of the country".







"After collecting money from these, PRAN UP will buy blankets and distribute the blankets among the cold-stricken people in Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Sherpur and Madaripur", he said. The another aim of the campaign is to create public awareness on used plastics bottles.







The initiative will help people to develop habit to drop used plastic bottles in specific places instead of throwing them here and there to save environment, He added. Zeaul Haque, Assistant General Manager (Public Relations) of PRAN-RFL Group and Tanmoy Das, Brand Manager of PRAN UP, among others, were present at the program.





---UNB

