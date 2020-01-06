Swiss dev agency DG to visit Rohingya camps today

Ambassador Manuel Sager



Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) Ambassador Manuel Sager will visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar on Monday to observe the conditions of the Rohingyas and host communities.





Sager will be here in Bangladesh until January 9 beginning from Sunday to better understand the key development challenges facing Bangladesh, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Cox's Bazar, and to gain a firsthand impression about Switzerland's development interventions in Bangladesh. SDC is the government agency in Switzerland responsible for international development cooperation.





During the visit, Sager will meet senior officials of the government of Bangladesh, development partners and other key stakeholders to discuss the national implementation of Agenda 2030, the current trajectory of socioeconomic developments in Bangladesh and the Rohingya crisis.







In Cox's Bazar, he will also meet the district officials and representatives from international and non-governmental organizations to discuss the humanitarian conditions.





Since 2017, Switzerland has committed more than US$30 million in humanitarian aid to alleviate the sufferings of the Rohingya refugees as well as the host communities, according to the Swiss Embassy in Dhaka. Sager will also visit several SDC co-supported development projects in Gazipur and Narsingdi districts.





Switzerland is a committed and long standing development partner of Bangladesh and Switzerland is providing development assistance to Bangladesh in several key areas such as income and economic development, democratic governance and safer migration under its current cooperation strategy.





---UNB

