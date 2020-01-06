Industrialist Saiful Alam greets Mostafa Kamal

Chairman of S Alam Group Mohammed Saiful Alam greeting Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal with a bouquet recently.





Chairman of S Alam Group Mohammed Saiful Alam recently greeted Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal with a bouquet for being elected as the best finance minister of the world.







Mohammad Saiful Alam said, the finance minister has got this recognition as a token of his tireless efforts in taking the country's economy ahead. Saiful Alam hopes that this recognition will expedite the proceedings of the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He believes that this award has also uplifted the image of the country towards the world and it will put a positive impact on country's economy.







It is notable that Mostafa Kamal has been performing his duties as Finance Minister after forming the new government in 2019 led by Sheikh Hasina. He also performed duties successfully as Planning Minister for the year 2014-2018.





United Kingdom based business newspaper 'The Banker' has selected AHM Mostafa Kamal as the best finance minister of the world. In the newspaper, the economic growth (more than 8 percent) of Bangladesh in the recent years has been present in the editorial of the newspaper.







The statistical survey of the world economy highlighted Bangladesh where it was mentioned in the editorial that Bangladesh achieved 41st position in the list. It predicted in the survey that Bangladesh would be the 24th economic country by 2033.







'The Banker' newspaper is being published since 1926 which is known as an intelligence of world banking sector. The newspaper has been giving the award 'Finance Minister of the World' since 2004. As a controller of bank and financial institutions sector, S Alam Group is now considered as one of the strongest business conglomerate. This group has control over at least 8 banks and financial institutions.





