Keep your curls under control

Curly hair is unique. It bends and curves and coils. Because of all the twists and turns, it can be fragile and delicate. And because of its curvy nature, the natural oils produced by the scalp to soften and protect strands have a harder time traveling from top to bottom. As a result, curly girls often experience low levels of moisture. In essence, curly hair is thirsty hair.







Because of all of the above, lather-rinse-repeat is for the rest of them. For girls with naturally curly hair, the hair care regimen is completely different. Here are smart hair care tips from the pros at Matrix, for caring for all kinds of natural curls.





1. Embrace the pre-shampoo treatment for curly hair





Many curly girls with delicate locks swear by the pre-shampoo routine. Pre-shampooing is exactly what it says-a step performed before shampooing. Pre-shampooing softens, conditions and detangles the hair prior to shampooing. It prevents unnecessary roughness and damage during the shampooing process, especially if hair is extremely tangled or snarled.







2. Skip daily shampoos





Curly hair doesn't need to be shampooed as frequently as straight hair. Frequent shampooing can stretch and stress out fragile strands, and dry out thirsty curls. However, conditioner is your friend. Welcome that friend into the shower with you frequently, applying conditioner even if you don't shampoo your hair.







3. Choose your shampoo for curly hair wisely







Think of your curly hair as fine cashmere. You wouldn't wash your cashmere sweater with a harsh detergent, and you shouldn't cleanse your curls with a harsh shampoo. Use a mild shampoo or a low-lather cleansing conditioner that will refresh your hair and scalp without stripping away too much of its natural moisture and oils. Many curly girls even go a step further and dilute their shampoos or cleansing conditioners with distilled water.





4. Section your hair for tangle-free washing





Rubbing, scrubbing, swirling or piling your hair on top of your head while shampooing can be disastrous for curls. This type of manipulation leads to the type of tangles you don't even want to think about. Instead, break it down. Divide your hair into four sections-more if it's super thick. Twist or clip away all but the first section.







5. Turn down the hot water







Yes, a cold water shampoo and/or rinse don't make for the most luxurious hair washing experience. But cold water will snap those cuticles shut, which in turn will lock in moisture, make your hair shinier and reduce frizz.





6. Use deep hair conditioner. a lot.







After shampooing, apply a deep conditioner. Choose a formula that answers the needs of your hair. Is it dry? Pick a moisturizing formula that contains humectants like glycol, glycerin or good quality oils. Is it weak? You'll need a protein reconstructor with silk amino acids or keratin to restore strength.







7. Be a hair conditioner junkie







With curly hair, it's always a delicate balance between moisture and protein. Too much of the first and your hair could become limp and mushy. Too much of the latter, and it may become too stiff and brittle. Always monitor the condition of your hair and adjust your conditioner as needed. Factors like the time of year (humidity in the summer vs. dry winter air), or your body's own cycles can change up your moisture/protein balance and require a switch in the shower.





8. Plop your hair for frizz-free locks





Leave scratchy towels for drying the dishes. Most regular towels will rough up the cuticle, which leads to frizz and general curl catastrophe. To keep curls intact and avoid frizz, opt for micro-fiber towels or a soft cotton t-shirt to blot excess moisture. Then plop! Lay the t-shirt or micro-fiber towel flat. Flip your head over and gently place your curls in the shirt or towel. Grab the ends of the towel and start twisting, creating towel twists on each side.





9. Be a satin doll







Speaking of bed, that's another spot that can make or break your curls. Rough cotton pillowcases can cause your coils to tangle and frizz. Outfit your bed (or at least your pillows) with smooth satin pillowcases. Or wrap your hair in a satin scarf or bonnet to keep curls sleek and intact.





10. Comb correctly







Comb with care and use seamless, snag-free combs. Invest in the best possible quality comb. Don't pull or rake. When detangling your hair after shampooing, use a very wide-tooth comb and detangle gently, section by section. Always detangle your hair when it's wet, preferably when it's protected with a coat of conditioner. As far as brushing goes? Just don't.



