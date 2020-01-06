



Kacie Goff







During the chilly months, your bed can be a place of relaxation, warmth and comfort. But have you ever turned off the lights only to find that sleep evades you? Turns out, just getting into bed isn't always enough to ensure you catch some quality z's. That's why we've rounded up some tips for creating the ultimate bedroom for sleep.





Lavish yourself with layers





Sleeping through the night ultimately comes down to making your body comfortable enough to maintain a restful state. So, obviously, a quality mattress and good bedding are key. But beyond just getting the basics on your bed, it can also help to think in layers.





Not only does layering your bedding create a more luxurious, hotel-like bed where you can curl up with a good book (or a good Netflix marathon), it also makes sleep easier. Throughout the course of the night, your body temp can fluctuate. Being easily able to add or take off a layer so you can get comfortable quickly supports a restful night.





Go dark





Have you ever woken up in a hotel room, completely baffled about the time? That's because most hotel rooms come stocked with quality blackout curtains designed to ensure that sunlight doesn't stop your sleep. Why not give yourself the same treatment at home?





Hanging blackout curtains gives you control over your sleeping space. If you want to get some sleep before the sun's even set, you can. If you want to sleep in on Saturday to rest up after a busy week, you can. With curtains that will keep your room dark for as long as you need, or want, sleep becomes less elusive.





Control your soundscape





Some people need complete silence to sleep. Others find it easier to drift off to the sound of white noise. A third group actually prefers the TV to lull them off to dreamland. Which group are you? If you've never thought about your ideal soundscape for sleep, this is the time to start.





Knowing what kind of auditory inputs help you sleep - and which keep you from it - can make a big difference in both your ability to fall asleep quickly and your ability to stay asleep.





If you think white noise, crashing waves, rainfall or another continuous sound would help you sleep well, try out an app on your phone.







There are quite a few that can help you curate your best soundscape and create the ultimate bedroom for sleep. Then, once you know what works for you, consider investing in a sound machine. Studies have shown that being on our phones can decrease sleep quality, especially right before bed. Make it easy to stash your phone early and turn to your trusty sound machine to set up your room for sleep.





Relax your design





Your bedroom is a great design opportunity. Because it gets less foot traffic from guests, it can be a place to take some risks and implement choices you really love. But before you go totally wild and paint your room red and yellow, think about how your decor decisions will impact your sleep.





We've got a great guide on room color and its impact on your mood that you can reference. Keep these color psychology guidelines in mind when you're curating your bedroom. In general, neutrals and cool tones (blues, purples and greens) are best when trying to create the ultimate bedroom for sleep because they convey a sense of calm.





Creating a relaxing bedroom doesn't just mean choosing certain colors, either. Adding items you love that bring you a sense of peace and joy creates the right ambiance for restful sleep. Flowers, candles, books and art can all help you create a room where it's easy to cast off your cares and drift off to sleep.





The writer is a freelancer



