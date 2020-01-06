Wear color this winter





Alisha Hunter







Stand out this season by adding a splash of color to your daily winter wears. The winter has a way of making us go into hibernation mode. We tend to eat more, stay in, and hide behind our comfy [read: oversized] clothing. Instead, we want you to feel confident and empowered. One way to do this is by adding some bright and boldly coloured garments to your wardrobe.







Whether you're a card carrying member of the beige brigade or a little more colour accepting, here are a few colourful looks to get you started.





A great way to incorporating vivid colours into your winter wardrobe is through a vibrant coat. How adorable is this bright mustard yellow?







Want another way to start small? These thigh-high boots add the perfect pop of colour under this see-through mesh skirt. Plus they will help keep your legs protected from the chilly winter winds.







Don't be afraid to combine primary hues. We love this blue and red colour combo. Colourful shoes and bold dresses are a match made in heaven.







Step-up your winter wardrobe game by adding a bright long-sleeved shirt under your favourite summer dress. It's not only an easy way to add a splash of colour, but it's also a great way to re-wear your favourite clothes without anyone noticing.







Going for bold? Some times going for a match-matchy ensemble is the answer. This flashy orange knit dress and matching shall make for a warm and daring outfit.







Accessories are an effortless way to make a big statement. Wear red beret adds a sweet and simple touch of colour to any winter style.





Stand out on your night out. A bright pant colour is guaranteed to make your outfit shine above the rest.





If you're looking for something a little more than just vibrant pants, try adding a matching accessory. This subtle pairing can tie any outfit together nicely.







Whether you're dressing for work or a day on the town, this classy red pantsuit is sure to give you the boost of colour your winter wardrobe is craving.







Who doesn't love a cozy sweater in the winter? Use this comfortable piece to add an element of colour. Match it with your go-to jeans for a cute but casual look.







While a skirt isn't always your first choice in the winter, it's a great way to brighten things up in the winter. This pale yellow skirt flows beautifully with this teddy-bear fabric jacket.





Looking for a classic way to stand out? When in doubt, wear a stripe. This vibrant multi-chromatic sweater is simple yet eye-catching.







Another fabulous dress-and-shoe color combo. We are obsessed with how well this little red dress matches with these hot pink booties. Not to mention, the added hot pink jacket makes this outfit one bold statement.



The writer is a freelancer

