Rowan Atkinson





Rowan Sebastian Atkinson CBE is an English actor, comedian and writer. He is best known for his work on the sitcoms Blackadder (1983-1989) and Mr. Bean (1990-1995). Atkinson first came to prominence in the BBC's sketch comedy show Not the Nine O'Clock News (1979-1982), receiving the 1981 BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance, and via his participation in The Secret Policeman's Ball (1979). His other work includes the James Bond film Never Say Never Again (1983), playing a bumbling vicar in Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), voicing the red-billed hornbill Zazu in The Lion King (1994), and playing jewellery salesman Rufus in Love Actually (2003). He also featured in the BBC sitcom The Thin Blue Line (1995-1996). His work in theatre includes the 2009 West End revival of the musical Oliver!. Atkinson was born in Consett, County Durham, England on 6 January 1955.



