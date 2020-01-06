e-passport from January 22





Distribution of the e-passport (electronic passport) is likely to start from January 22 as the authorities have completed preparation and formalities in this regard.





"We are working to launch delivery of e-passport on January 22," Director General (DG) of Department of Immigration and Passports (DIP) Major General Shakil Ahmed told media on Sunday.





He expected that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally launch the e-passport distribution as the chief guest to be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city at 10am on January 22.





The DG said initially the DIP will distribute e-passport from Agargaon, Jatrabari and Uttara passport offices and later delivery of the e-passport will be started in phases. A renowned German company Veridos GmbH has been working on e-passport and e-gate in the country, he said, adding that efforts are underway to make immigration process flawless with introduction of the e-passport.





According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), there are more than 100 states and non-state entities (i.e. United Nations) currently issuing e-Passports, and over 490 million e-Passports in circulation, reports BSS.





e-passport add a layer of security to traditional non-electronic passports by embedding an electronic chip in the passport booklet that stores the biographical information visible on page 2 of the passport, as well as a digital security feature.The digital security feature is a country specific "digital signature". These digital signatures are unique to each country and can be verified using their respective certificates.





According to the project details, the project "Introduction of Bangladesh e-Passport and Automatic Border Control Management" is being implemented at a cost of Taka 4,569 crore.The DIP is implementing the project from July, 2018 to June, 2028, with full government funding. A total of 30 million passports will be delivered in 10 years.





With issuing the e-Passport the whole process of the immigration formalities will be completed through online.It said two million e-passports will be made in Germany. As a result, the passports of those who apply first will be made from Germany. Validity of e-passport will be for five and 10 years.





The DIP and Germany Veridos signed an agreement on July 19 in 2018 for electronic passports alongside machine-readable ones.





