Surveillance to be geared up



The Home Affairs Ministry is considering to start dope test at the airports in Bangladesh with view to preventing drug smuggling making use of Bangladeshi migrant labors to Middle Eastern countries and Italy in the guise of medicine by escaping the eyes of security agencies responsible at transit points.







Migrant labors working abroad are used as carriers of various drugs from Bangladesh to their respective countries of destination for selling the same to the labors of Bangladesh. As a result, the authorities are thinking of taking preventive measures in all airports in the country, home ministry sources said.





In order to bring all airports under surveillance to prevent drug smuggling through migrant labors their luggage will be examined manually instead of scanning machine. In latest security measures dope test will be done, together with deploying dog squad in the airports, the Home Ministry sources said.





According to the sources, every passenger will be allowed to carry necessary medicine only with doctor's prescription. In addition, drugs for addiction forbidden by the authorities will be declared illicit by hanging lists in the airports. Information sent from Qatar to the Home Ministry shows that around 52 labors are in jail on the charges of carrying drugs. Qatar is considered a big labor market for Bangladesh. At present the Bangladeshi migrants there hesitate to commit such crime.





Drug smuggling from Bangladesh is becoming a challenge for the government. To face the challenge, the government has already constituted a committee. These matters came up at a meeting of the committee held recently in the concerned ministry, the sources said.





After participating in the meeting, Narcotics Control Department Director Dr A F M Masum Rabbani said when the migrant labors exit our airports the surveillance team find them not carrying drugs, but Qatar airport security identifies them as illegal drugs bearers. To bring such crime under control, we will deploy the dog squad through the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in the airports.





Another source from the Civil Aviation Authority said two modern scanners will be used for searching passengers. These scanners are yet to operate. In future these will be used to look into the passengers for finding out hidden drugs in luggage.





Home Ministry Service Division Additional Secretary Dr Tarun Kanti Shikder said, we are going to strengthen security measures to prevent the carrying of drugs by migrants through airports. We will also set additional security measures by making contact at inter-ministerial levels in future.





Additional Police Super from the Armed Police Battalion at the airport Alamgir Hossain Shimul said they seized drugs from domestic and foreign flights in the past.





The meeting was attended by representatives of NBR, Manpower training and Employment Authority, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, and various intelligence units





