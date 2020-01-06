'Those failing to wage movement can't win polls'





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said those who failed to wage a movement will never be able to win any election. He came up with the remark while talking to reporters after the 21st national council of north unit Bangladesh Awami League held at the city's Ramna Park restaurant in the city on Sunday.







Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Making comment about election in advance is the old habit of BNP. They've got defeated before the election. They didn't succeed in waging any movement …now how it's possible for them to win the election.







Let the election be held first. The nation will see how we hold an election." Pointing at BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remarks on dynasty in Awami League politics, Quader said, "Which family do Khaleda Zia and Tarique Zia belong to? I want to know.







The leadership of BNP came from a single family …… Mirza Fakhrul is working as their 'yes man'." There is democracy in Awami League and councils of the party have been completed in three years unlike BNP, he said.







Fakhrul on Saturday alleged that Awami League is going to establish political 'dynasty' in Bangladesh as individuals from a family are now getting the party's key posts and nominations to contest different elections.





