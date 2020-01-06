BD seeks support from Australia



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen sought support of Australian government in expediting the repatriation process of Rohingyas to Myanmar from Bangladesh.





In this regard, Foreign Minister thanked Australian government for providing aid to them. The minister made the appeal while Australian High Commissioner Julia Niblett made a farewell call on with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at his office on Sunday.







Dr Momen requested the departing Australian High Commissioner Julia Niblett to pursue her government to recognize Bangladesh's diploma degree, to operate direct flight and cargo from Bangladesh to Australia, to open visa office in Bangladesh and to invest in Bangladesh in a large scale.





In response, the High Commissioner assured to take up the requests with her government. While exchanging pleasantries, the foreign minister expressed his concern on the ongoing bushfire in Australia which made serious damages to the lives, property and environment.





