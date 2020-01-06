Pope for dialogue, restraint amid US-Iran tensions



Pope Francis called on Sunday for dialogue and restraint two days after the killing of a top Iranian military commander by the United States. Speaking at the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican, the pope did not mention Iran by name but spoke of a terrible air of tension that could now be felt in many parts of the world.







"I call on all sides to keep the flame of dialogue and self-restraint alight and ward off the shadow of hostility," he said. "War only brings death and destruction."





On Friday a US drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, drawing promises of harsh revenge by Tehran. Soleimani, a 62-year-old general who headed the elite Quds Force, was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





The overnight attack, authorised by President Donald Trump, was a dramatic escalation in a "shadow war" in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, principally Israel and Saudi Arabia.





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the strike aimed to disrupt an "imminent attack" that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East. Democratic critics said the Republican president had raised the risk of more violence in a dangerous region.





---Reuters

