4 of a family among six killed in Faridpur road accident









Six people, including four members of a family, were killed in a road accident in Kanaipur of Faridpur Sadar Upazila on Monday morning.





Police identified the deceased as Dr Shariful Islam Hadi, his daughter Tabassum, sister-in-law Takia, her daughter Tanzu, his friend sub-inspector Faruk Hossain, hailing from Boalmari upazila, and microbus driver Nahid of Narail.





Shariful’s wife Ribbi was critically injured in the accident that took place around 7am near Karimpur bridge on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway.













Saifuzzaman, additional superintendent of police, said a Dhaka-bound microbus collided with the Khulna-bound ‘Mamun Paribahan’ bus.





Six people were killed on the spot.





Rescuers took Ribbi to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.













“Poor visibility caused by dense fog is a major reason behind this accident,” Saifuzzaman said.





As many as 5,227 people were killed and 6,953 others injured in road accidents across the country last year, according to a road safety advocacy group.

