Dhaka University student ‘raped’ in Kurmitola









A second-year student of Dhaka University (DU) was allegedly raped in the city’s Kurmitola area on Sunday night.





The victim is now undergoing treatment at the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani.





Bacchu Miah, inspector of DMCH police outpost, said the girl was hospitalised around 12:45am.





Classmates of the victim said she had been picked up by an unidentified man after she got down from the university bus around 7pm and was made unconscious.













Later, the miscreant took her to a nearby place and raped her.





The victim regained consciousness around 10pm and contacted her classmates. She was admitted to DMCH around midnight. On information, DU proctor, teachers and students visited her at the hospital.





Proctor Rabbani expressed shock at the incident and said legal actions will be taken.













Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit brought out a procession on the campus around 3am on Monday demanding justice for the victim and punishment of the rapist.





Meanwhile, Sifatul Islam, a student of DU philosophy, started a hunger strike in front of the Raju Sculpture protesting against rape and seeking justice for the girl.





General students of the university are scheduled to stage a human chain protest at Raju Sculpture at 10:30am.

